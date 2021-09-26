UrduPoint.com

Inter Draw With Atalanta Allows Milan To Stay Stop After Maldini Magic

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:24 AM

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta which allowed city rivals AC Milan to hold onto first place with their 2-1 win at Spezia in which Daniel Maldini continued a family dynasty

Milan, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta which allowed city rivals AC Milan to hold onto first place with their 2-1 win at Spezia in which Daniel Maldini continued a family dynasty.

Champions Inter sit third, two points behind leaders Milan, after a breathless match at the San Siro which ended with Federico Dimarco missing an 86th minute penalty and Roberto Piccoli then having a last-gasp winner for Atalanta ruled out amid frantic protests from the away side.

Atalanta are fifth following the draw which highlighted the attacking threat and the clear intention from Gian Piero Gasperini's side to continue to punch above their weight in Italy's top flight.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead in the fifth minute with a superb first-time finish from the excellent Nicolo Barella's cross.

However, Atalanta stunned the home fans thanks to a Ruslan Malinovskyi missile on the half hour and Rafael Toloi's rebound effort eight minutes later.

Atalanta dominated for long periods after levelling and could have added three more early in the second half.

Malinovskyi hit the post and had a close range effort saved while Jose Luis Palomino should have done better with his close range header from a corner.

However Simone Inzaghi's Inter reacted and could have easily been out of sight before academy graduate Dimarco thwacked the crossbar with his spot-kick.

Juan Musso pulled off some spectacular saves with the best coming when he somehow kept out Matias Vecino's 59th minute header and then pushed away Barella's cross-cum-shot three minutes later, with Martinez then heading the rebound wide.

Edin Dzeko levelled the scores in the 71st minute when Musso pushed Dimarco's low shot out to the waiting Bosnia forward to tap home.

However the real drama came in the final 10 minutes, with Inter fans preparing themselves for a huge win as Dimarco lined up for his penalty, given after Merih Demiral handled as Dzeko lined up a header.

Their disappointment turned to despondency when Piccoli's weak shot squirmed under Samir Handanovic's hand, only for the whole ground to break out into a huge roar when the goal was chalked off for the ball crossing the byline in the build up.

- Maldini magic - Stefano Pioli's Milan came through against a battling Spezia thanks to Brahim Diaz's close-range strike with four minutes remaining, but Maldini stole the show with his first Milan goal on his full Serie A debut.

Over 12 years since his father and club legend Paolo last played for the seven-time European champions, Maldini junior headed Milan into the lead at Spezia two minutes after half-time.

Former Italy defender Paolo, who won almost every honour in the game during his 25 years as a Milan player and is now the club's technical director, celebrated in the stands as his son was surrounded by teammates following the powerful header from Pierre Kalulu's cross.

"I'm pretty calm even though it's been emotional. My teammates help me loads, the coach gives me advice... Thankfully we came through the match which was very hard," Maldini added.

Defeat was harsh on Spezia, who deserved more than zero points from positive performances in their last two matches against Juventus and Milan.

The 19-year-old Maldini's grandfather Cesare Maldini, also a defender, won four league titles and the 1963 European Cup for the Rossoneri, scoring three times for the club.

Paolo Maldini played more than 900 times for Milan, scoring 33 times and winning seven league titles and five European Cups/Champions Leagues.

Related Topics

Milan San Lead Pierre Italy Post Family From Best Top Weight Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

57 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.