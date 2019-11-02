UrduPoint.com
Inter High Schools Sports Festival Begins At Khar

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:49 PM

Inter High Schools Sports Festival begins at Khar

A grand District Inter High Schools (Boys) Sports Festival got underway amidst great fun and enthusiasm witnessed among the participating students in different games

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A grand District Inter High Schools (Boys) Sports Festival got underway amidst great fun and enthusiasm witnessed among the participating students in different games.

In this connection the opening ceremony held at Sports Complex Khan wherein PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan was a chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival.

District Education Officer Khaista Rehman, officials of provincial education department besides large number of student and teachers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Khaista Rehman informed that the festival would continue till November 14 and 49 teams of the district would participate.

He said that eight different games would be played including cricket, Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics and Basketball besides literary competition that would be the part of a festival.

He said for the very first time the private schools were also taken part in the games. He termed High school games very vital for involving the students in healthy sports activities.

