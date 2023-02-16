Inter-Higher Secondary School Sports Gala ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The tug-of-war competition in the ongoing sports festival at Government Higher Secondary school Bobak Charsadda ended in which Bobak Tigers won the trophy by defeating Wazirabad School by 2-1 in a thrilling final.

Principal Government Higher Secondary School Bobak Charssada Shafi Gul distributed the prizes among the players along with Jafar Ali Khan SIPE, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ajmal Hussain Coordinator, and Muhammad Hussain Shah.

Head of the Technical Official Taj Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, Atiqur Rehman and Uzair Muhammad and other important personalities were present.

Under the auspices of the Government Higher Secondary School Bobak Charsadda and with the support of Provincial Tug of War Association, eight teams participated in the Tug-of-War competitions.

In the second semi-final, Wazirabad School qualified for the final by defeating Red Lions by 2-1, while in the final, Bobak Tigers won the trophy by defeating Wazirabad School by 2-1.

The festival includes various games including cricket, volleyball, badminton and table tennis.

The festival continued for a week.