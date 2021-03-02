Inter-hostel cricket tournament kicks-off at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An inter-hostel cricket tournament kicked-off here at the new campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on other day to promote healthy environment among students.

The activity was part of the vision and initiatives of the IIUI president for providing a healthy and quality education environment to the students.

The ceremony was joined by enthralled players of 8 teams and their supporters, while Vice President AF&P, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani and Vice-president Academics, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar were also present as distinguished guests. The ceremony was joined by the organizing committee headed by Provost male, Dr. Ibrar Anver and Students Advisor Male, Dr. Tauqeer Sargana. It was also attended by Chief Security Officer, Col. Amjad Zaman, Assistant Director P&PR, Al-Hassan, Khalid Chaudhary, Incharge Sports, Assistant Director, Muhammad Ausaf, Coach Muhammad Naseer and supporting staff members.

All the teams of the hostels of new campus and Kuwait hostels have been provided separate kits and mentors to lead.

The Vice President Academics inaugurated the event by playing a ball on the pitch as a batsman.

Earlier, addressing the opening ceremony as a chief guest, Dr. Ayaz Afsar hailed the activity saying that sports activities were equally important along with the academic activities. He reiterated his resolve that there will be no stone left unturned to provide a healthy and peaceful milieu of learning to the students.

He appreciated the joint venture of students advisor office and the provost office saying that the tournament is an omen of a new start after a hiatus due to global pandemic.

Dr. N.B.Jumani, said that co-curricular and extra-curricular activities were part and parcel of the education process. He said the administration was keen to follow the instruction of IIUI president to let students excel in all the fields. He said that IIUI leadership intends to provide best opportunities to talented youth of IIUI to shine. He felicitated the organizing committee and hoped that such constructive activities will continue.

Dr. Ibrar Anver thanked the students' adviser, sports officials and the organizing committee for the untiring efforts and elaborated the objectives of the tournament. He added that the tournament was a start of the healthy activities that will also continue in future.

Dr. Tauqeer Sargana, welcoming the guests said that the event was focused to promote positivity and healthy competition as part of the learning process. He thanked IIUI management for the consistent support and vowed that his office will be among leading ranks to provide best platforms and opportunities to students to showcase the talent in future as well. The tournament will conclude on March 03.