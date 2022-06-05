UrduPoint.com

Inter Madras Games; Bajaur Stun Khyber District To Clinch Inter-Madras Games Badminton Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Inter Madras Games; Bajaur stun Khyber District to clinch Inter-Madras Games Badminton title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Bajaur District clinched the trophy after defeating Khyber District in the final by 2-1 played here at indoor Wadood Badminton Hall of the Peshawar sports Complex on Sunday.

Director Sports Merged Area Pir Syed Abdullah Shah was the chief guest who witnessed the final. Two of the international badminton coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah, organizing Secretary Awan Hussain, Khursheed Khan, players and officials were also present.

In the final match, Bajaur players did hard work against the strong Khyber District team and despite losing the first singles, staged a strong comeback in the doubles and a single and thus marched into victory.

In the semi-final Bajaur defeated sub-district Peshawar by 2-1 in the first semi-final and Khyber District recorded victory against Orakzai district in straight sets by winning the first singles and a doubles.

In the quarter-finals Bajaur secured victory against South Waziristan District by 2-1, sub-district Peshawar beat sub-district Kohat by 2-1, in another quarter-final Khyber beat Orakzai by 2-1, District Khurram beat Mohmand by 2-1, and North Waziristan beat sub-district Lakki Marwat by 2-0 while sub-district Kohat beat sub-district Dera Ismail Khan by 2-0.

During the final match, Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq Orakzai also came and witnessed the thrilling final.

Soon after the final price distribution ceremony was held with all the position holders awarded with medals, trophies and cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Orakzai said that it was a welcome development that a large number of madrassa students from the amalgamated districts were participating in the competitions which were provided with all facilities. He said that for the first time in history, the youth of the amalgamated districts who are studying in different madrassas have been given an opportunity to participate in healthy activities again.

He said that this series will not stop here. Now this time these games have been organized at district level while next time these games will be organized at Union Council, Tehsil, District and Provincial levels so that students belonging to different madrassas can engage in healthy activities.

He said that since we have a youth directorate with us, we will also organize various youth activities at this level in which the youth belonging to the madrassas will be provided full opportunities. He said that it was a matter of happiness that the students belonging to the madrassas performed brilliantly in various competitions and helped to bring out the hidden talent in them which was the main objective of this game.

