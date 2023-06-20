Inter-Madrasas Games of Merged areas to start from June 21

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Inter-Madrasas Games of all religious seminaries based in Merged areas will start here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on June 21 wherein more than 800 players would take part in five different Games.

Director sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah told media men that all the arrangements have been completed.

Accompanied by Assistant Director Admin and Media Focal Person Awan Hussain, he said that the events include cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, and Qirat competitions.

The opening ceremony will be held at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar at 6.00 pm in the afternoon wherein all the players would be provided with daily allowance, kits, shoes and other equipment under the supervision of the concerned District Sports Officer of the merged areas.

Director Sports Pir Abdullah Shah said following instructions of Secretary Sports Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed and DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mahmood maximum facilities would be provided to the students of Madrasas.

He said Sports opportunities are being provided to Madrasah students in the merged districts, with the aim of bringing out the hidden talents of such students at the main pool of selection.

He said the students of the Madrasas have more talent which is why opportunities have been given to the religious schools kids.