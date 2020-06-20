Inter Miami, Atlanta United have players with COVID-19

Inter Miami and Atlanta United have each had an unidntified player test positive for COVID-19 following mandatory testing this week by the Major League Soccer clubs

The results come as a record spike of COVID-19 cases was announced Friday in Florida, where MLS plans a World Cup-style tournament return next month in Orlando after shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David Beckham-owned MLS expansion club Inter Miami, which has yet to play a home match, has been working under league and local guidelines in coronavirus safety measures.

The Inter Miami player, who was asymptomatic, has been in isolation since he self-identified being in close contact with someone who showed mild symptoms during a daily health screening questionnaire.

The Atlanta United player, who also was asymptomatic, was the only person on the team or staff to test positive. He has been isolating since receiving the result.