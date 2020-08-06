UrduPoint.com
Inter Milan Sign Alexis Sanchez From Man United On Free Transfer

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:49 PM

Inter Milan sign Alexis Sanchez from Man United on free transfer

Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

"Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer," the Serie A side said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, who had been on loan from United this season, signed a contract until June 30, 2023.

More Stories From Sports

