Inter Milan sign Alexis Sanchez from Man United on free transfer

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

"Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer," the Serie A side said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, who had been on loan from United this season, signed a contract until June 30, 2023.