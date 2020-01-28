Inter Milan Sign Eriksen From Tottenham
Inter Milan announced the signing of Danish international midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday
The Serie A club said on its web site that Eriksen had signed a contract until June 2024 but did not mention a fee.
The 27-year-old joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and played more than 200 matches for the North London club. He has played 95 times for Denmark