Inter Milan Sign Eriksen From Tottenham

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

Inter Milan sign Eriksen from Tottenham

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Inter Milan announced the signing of Danish international midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

The Serie A club said on its web site that Eriksen had signed a contract until June 2024 but did not mention a fee.

The 27-year-old joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and played more than 200 matches for the North London club. He has played 95 times for Denmark

