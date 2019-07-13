Inter Milan sign Italy midfielder Barella from Cagliari

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Inter Milan signed Italy international Nicolo Barella from Cagliari on Friday, the Serie A giants announced.

The 22-year-old has joined on an initial season-long loan, with an obligation to then buy on a five-year contract.

According to media reports, Inter will pay 10 million Euros ($11.

27 million) for the loan, and then up to 40 million euros for the permanent deal.

Barella played 112 games for his hometown club Cagliari, scoring seven goals, and has netted twice for Italy in seven appearances since making his debut last year.

Three-time European champions Inter qualified for this season's Champions League by finishing fourth in Serie A last term, having been knocked out in the group stage last year in their first appearance in Europe's premier competition since 2011-12.