Inter Milan V Bayern Munich Champions League Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final, second leg between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro in Milan on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT, Inter Milan lead 2-1 on aggregate)

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez (capt)

Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Thomas Mueller (capt), Leroy Sane; Harry Kane

Vincent Kompany (BEL)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

