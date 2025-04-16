Inter Milan V Bayern Munich Champions League Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final, second leg between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro in Milan on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT, Inter Milan lead 2-1 on aggregate)
Inter Milan (3-5-2)
Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez (capt)
Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Thomas Mueller (capt), Leroy Sane; Harry Kane
Vincent Kompany (BEL)
Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)
