UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Wants To Revamp Pakistan Sports Complex

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:29 PM

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister wants to revamp Pakistan Sports Complex

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday expressed the desire for restructuring and revamping Pakistan Sports Complex, as Pakistan was to conduct the South Asian (SAF) Games in 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday expressed the desire for restructuring and revamping Pakistan Sports Complex, as Pakistan was to conduct the South Asian (SAF) Games in 2021.

She expressed the desire during her meeting with Services Sports Control board (SSCB) President Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas on Thursday here at her office, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida said she was very passionate about promotion of sports in the country. "I want to see an upswing and improvement in promotion of sports at macro level in Pakistan. We have got immense potential and talent and I have always encouraged competent, vibrant and talented people to come forward," she said.

She expressed the desire for revamping Pakistan Sports Complex and said for accomplishing this task both parties should cooperate, as most sports federations and award-winning athletes had a background from the services.

Regarding sports diplomacy, she affirmed that sports were imperative in projecting a soft image of the country at international level and she wants to conduct an international conference on the topic.

Dr Fehmida also discussed the idea of 'Sports Rehabilitation' and sought cooperation of the Rear Admiral in the field.

She described him in detail that how under this rehab program, non-school going children from all the less developed areas of Pakistan would be trained at the centers.

Instead of giving them space to get indulged in illicit activities, their actual potential in sports will be tapped, and this would not only help in the overall promotion of peace in the country, but will also bring a good name to Pakistan, she said.

The minister stressed on 'Sports Psychiatry' to be taught to all the athletes. She said she was in contact with Michigan Sports Board, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and other physical education universities, regarding the topic.

Sports psychiatry can help boost the confidence level of players at international level and can help them to win more laurels for the country.

The Rear Admiral assured all-out support to the minister and agreed to administer a joint plan of action to achieve the desired results.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education HEC All From Asia

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

1 minute ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

1 minute ago

LG Electronics Q4 loss widens on equity ties, mobi ..

45 seconds ago

Hyundai's 3 affiliates rack up solid performance i ..

47 seconds ago

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.