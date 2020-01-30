Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister wants to revamp Pakistan Sports Complex

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday expressed the desire for restructuring and revamping Pakistan Sports Complex, as Pakistan was to conduct the South Asian (SAF) Games in 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday expressed the desire for restructuring and revamping Pakistan Sports Complex, as Pakistan was to conduct the South Asian (SAF) Games in 2021.

She expressed the desire during her meeting with Services Sports Control board (SSCB) President Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas on Thursday here at her office, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida said she was very passionate about promotion of sports in the country. "I want to see an upswing and improvement in promotion of sports at macro level in Pakistan. We have got immense potential and talent and I have always encouraged competent, vibrant and talented people to come forward," she said.

She expressed the desire for revamping Pakistan Sports Complex and said for accomplishing this task both parties should cooperate, as most sports federations and award-winning athletes had a background from the services.

Regarding sports diplomacy, she affirmed that sports were imperative in projecting a soft image of the country at international level and she wants to conduct an international conference on the topic.

Dr Fehmida also discussed the idea of 'Sports Rehabilitation' and sought cooperation of the Rear Admiral in the field.

She described him in detail that how under this rehab program, non-school going children from all the less developed areas of Pakistan would be trained at the centers.

Instead of giving them space to get indulged in illicit activities, their actual potential in sports will be tapped, and this would not only help in the overall promotion of peace in the country, but will also bring a good name to Pakistan, she said.

The minister stressed on 'Sports Psychiatry' to be taught to all the athletes. She said she was in contact with Michigan Sports Board, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and other physical education universities, regarding the topic.

Sports psychiatry can help boost the confidence level of players at international level and can help them to win more laurels for the country.

The Rear Admiral assured all-out support to the minister and agreed to administer a joint plan of action to achieve the desired results.