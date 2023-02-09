UrduPoint.com

Inter-Provincial Netball C'ship From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2023

Inter-Provincial Netball C'ship from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Inter-Provincial Men and Women Netball Championship would kick off at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex from Saturday.  According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain all arrangements for the Championship have been finalised in the Organising Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Sameen Malik.

"A total of seven teams from all over the country, are participating in the Championship, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad," he added.

He said trophies, medals and certificates would be distributed among the winning teams at the end of the tournament while the manager's meeting would be held on Friday.

The Championship is being played under the auspices of the Pakistan Netball Federation in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board.

More Stories From Sports

