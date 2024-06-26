Open Menu

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

The Inter Provincial Netball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), commenced at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Inter Provincial Netball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), commenced at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

Pakistan Sports board Deputy Director General Shahid islam inaugurated the event, which has brought together seven men's and as many women's teams from across the country.

The participating teams include Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The championship is being played under PNF rules, following a knockout system.

The winning teams will receive prizes at the conclusion of the event.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by PNF Chairman Mudassar Arain, Secretary General Mohammad Riaz, Associate Secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Islamabad Netball Association (Women Wing) President Sayeqa Rani, Secretary Rahat Sultana, and a large number of netball enthusiasts.

This championship aims to promote netball in Pakistan and provide a platform for players to showcase their skills and compete at the national level.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Jammu Women Event From

Recent Stories

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

29 seconds ago
 Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day o ..

Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

32 seconds ago
 Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

33 seconds ago
 Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC ..

Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case

36 seconds ago
 She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shor ..

She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks

PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks

29 minutes ago
Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of ..

Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari

42 minutes ago
 8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts thr ..

8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system

43 minutes ago
 KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model f ..

KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP

43 minutes ago
 N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: ..

N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official

43 minutes ago
 DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas ..

DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations

50 minutes ago
 England top Euros group but disappoint again in Sl ..

England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports