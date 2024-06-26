Inter Provincial Netball C'ship Kicks Off
Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM
The Inter Provincial Netball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), commenced at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday
Pakistan Sports board Deputy Director General Shahid islam inaugurated the event, which has brought together seven men's and as many women's teams from across the country.
The participating teams include Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The championship is being played under PNF rules, following a knockout system.
The winning teams will receive prizes at the conclusion of the event.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by PNF Chairman Mudassar Arain, Secretary General Mohammad Riaz, Associate Secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Islamabad Netball Association (Women Wing) President Sayeqa Rani, Secretary Rahat Sultana, and a large number of netball enthusiasts.
This championship aims to promote netball in Pakistan and provide a platform for players to showcase their skills and compete at the national level.
