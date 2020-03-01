ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Inter Provincial Netball Championship would be played on Monday here at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex.

Punjab would defend the men's title while last year's champion Sindh would be defending the women's title.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassar Arian six men and women teams would be participating in the one day championship.

The teams include Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President, CBR Housing Society, Altaf Ahmed Butt who would the Chief Guest on the occasion would give away trophies, medals and certificates to the players and teams.