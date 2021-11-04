Inter-Provincial Throwball Championship to start on Friday

Inter-Provincial Throw-ball Championship will be starting from Friday (today) at Ayub Sports Complex

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Inter-Provincial Throw-ball Championship will be starting from Friday (today) at Ayub sports Complex.

This was stated on Thursday by Secretary General, Pakistan Throw-ball Federation, Maqbool Arain and said that all arrangements have been finalized in the Organizing Committee meeting held yesterday under the chairmanship of Ms. Akhtar Khan.

He said that six Men and Women teams each would take part in the championship namely, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindhi, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

The semi finals will be held on Nov 6 (Saturday) while finals will be played on Nov 7 (Sunday). After the finals, the concluding ceremony will be held in which certificates, trophies and medals will be delivered to the winner and runner up teams, he concluded.