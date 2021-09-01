UrduPoint.com

Inter-Provincial U17 Athletics Championship From Sept. 22: Jaffar Shah

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Inter-Provincial U17 Athletics Championship will be held in Peshawar from September 22 to 23, athletic coach Jaffar Shah told APP here on Wednesday.

Men and women teams from four provinces including Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will take part in the competition which will be held at Qayyum Stadium.

According to the details, he said the two-day event would be held from September 22-23, at the Tartan Track of the Qayyum Sports Complex and would provide better competition for athletes from across the country, especially to the athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that holding of national level competitions had definitely started which would help in promoting sports in the province.

He said that Pakistan Sports board, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Provincial Sports Directorate had proved to be a milestone in the development of Inter-Provincial Athletics Championship at Peshawar Sports Complex.

