UrduPoint.com

Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship On May 5 In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship on May 5 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship will be held from 5 May at Peshawar under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association for the purpose to select players for the 34th National Games Quetta, in which a large number of men and women from across the province will participate.

Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi said that the purpose of holding Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship was to select a strong team for the 34th National Games which will be held in Quetta so that by showing the best game, medals for the province can be won.

In order to win, he added that the Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship will be played at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, in which male and female athletes from all districts will participate.

Related Topics

Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Male May Women Afridi All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

38 minutes ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

39 minutes ago
 Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish D ..

Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish Day 2023

54 minutes ago
 ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.