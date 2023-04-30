Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship on May 5 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship will be held from 5 May at Peshawar under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association for the purpose to select players for the 34th National Games Quetta, in which a large number of men and women from across the province will participate.

Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi said that the purpose of holding Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship was to select a strong team for the 34th National Games which will be held in Quetta so that by showing the best game, medals for the province can be won.

In order to win, he added that the Inter-Regional Taekwondo Championship will be played at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, in which male and female athletes from all districts will participate.