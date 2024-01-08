Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

The inter-regional volleyball championship and talent hunt event organized jointly by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

and the Pakistan Army was concluded on Monday.

Peshawar team won the championship after defeating Bannu with 3-2 sets.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General

Hasan Azhar Hayat who was the chief guest handed over trophies and prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

A total of eight teams participated in the event attended by high-ranking officers including military authorities.

As many as 20 selected players would be sent to Under 16, 28 and 21 teams who would be trained by qualified coaches.