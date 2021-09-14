UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:31 PM

Inter-school cricket tournament from Sept 15

JHANG, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other districts of central Punjab, the Inter school cricket Tournament will start on September 15 in the district which will continue till September 23.

A ceremony in this connection was held in Tehsil Council Hall here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Ahmed Mohal distributed kits and trousers among players who are taking part in the tournament to be held in sports Stadium Mai Heer and Chenab College.

The opening ceremony of tournament will be held in Chenab College on September 15.

More Stories From Sports

