Inter-School Netball Championship from Jan 27

All Pakistan Inter-School Netball Championship will be staged from January 27 to 29 at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Center Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Inter-School Netball Championship will be staged from January 27 to 29 at Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Center Karachi.

The event aimed at promoting netball at the grassroots level will be held under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain, president of PNF said in a statement.

He said that the preparations for the championship had already started adding that school teams from all over the country would participate in the championship.