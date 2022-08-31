UrduPoint.com

Inter-School Swimming Championship From Sept 13

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai on Wednesday announced Inter-School Swimming Championship on September 13-14, 2022.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Asif Orakzai said that they have invited schools to participate in the Inter-School Swimming Championship and setup U10, U12 and U14 age group categories.

He said the competition is open for all and the children and principals of all the schools of district Peshawar are requested to register their children for the Inter-School Swimming Championship. He said children age group U10, U12, and U14 have been invited for this school Championship.

He said a request has also been made to the principals of the Private School Systems and hopefully a good number of children would be part of the competition at the Adil Khan Swimming Pool, Peshawar sports Complex here.

He disclosed that out of the Championship players in all three categories would be selected for the National Inter-School Championship. The children of all schools and their parents are requested to join the ongoing camp setup for training and coaching for the upcoming swimmers on a daily basis. The time for children is 4.00 p.m on a daily basis.

