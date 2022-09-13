Inter-School Swimming Championship on Wednesday: Asif Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association, the Inter-School Swimming Championship will be held from September 14, 2022 here at the Adil Khan Swimming Pool Peshawar sports Complex.

President Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai while talking to the media men said that in the Championship more than 100 swimmers in the age group U10, U12 and U14 would participate.

Asif Orakzai said that the children of private schools are participating in this Championship while competitions will be held between public schools. In the second phase, the winning players of these two categories will compete with each other, in which the best players will be selected for the All Pakistan school competitions.