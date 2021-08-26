Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio

UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Joaquin Correa on Thursday signed for Inter Milan from Lazio as the Italian champions continue to rebuild after losing two of their biggest stars this summer

In a statement sent to the Italian stock exchange, Lazio said forward Correa had rejoined his former coach Simone Inzaghi on a season-long loan worth five million Euros ($5.9 million) plus one million in performance-related add-ons which will then automatically turn into a permanent sale for another 25 million euros.

Inter then said that the 27-year-old, who featured three times as a substitute in Argentina's Copa America triumph this summer, had signed a contract "that runs until 30 June 2025".

Correa played for three seasons under Inzaghi at Lazio, scoring 30 times in all competitions.

He won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup in 2019.

Inter have been trying to strengthen their squad since selling Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and marauding full-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

The departure of two key figures in Inter's first Serie A title win since 2010 caused protests from supporters as the club tries to tighten its belt in the face of financial problems for Chinese owners Suning.

However new arrivals Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu shone in Inter's 4-0 thumping of Genoa as Inzaghi -- who replaced title-winning coach Antonio Conte earlier this summer -- got off to a perfect start to the new season at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter travel to Verona on Friday for their second match of the campaign.

