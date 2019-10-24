Inter-tehsil badminton tournament; Multan city wins

Multan city won the Inter-tehsil under-16 badminton tournament by defeating tehsil sadar team

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan city won the Inter-tehsil under-16 badminton tournament by defeating tehsil sadar team.

The tournament organized by district sports department was held at gymnasium hall district sports complex.

In final match of single competitions, Muhammad Ibrahim of Multan city beat Zain of sadar Multan.

In doubles, Abdullah Tahir and Muhammad Ibrahim defeated Hamza Munir and Zain Ali.

Tehsil sports officer Multan sadar Majid Gujjar was the chief guest of the ceremony.