Inter-Tehsil Games Enter Into Final Phase In Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games of the Abbottabad district entered into final stage with 352 athletes from four Tehsils Abbottabad, Lora, Havalian, Lohra Tanawal are taking part.

For the first time in the history of the province, the Directorate of sports is holding KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games with 127 Tehsils across the province are taking part in six different disciplines including kabaddi, football, badminton, athletics, tug of war and volleyball.

Abbottabad and Havelian moved to the final of the kabaddi when they defeated Lora and Lohra Tanawal in the semi-final. Abbottabad qualified for the event final when it defeated Lora 44-41 in the first semi-final while Havalian beat Lhra Tanawal by 35-30 points in the second semi-final.

In the tug of war Abbottabad defeated Lohra Tanawal with 2-0 while Tehsil Havelian defeated Lora by 2-0 in the second semi-final. Abdul Aziz Khan, Mohammad Shafiq, Shahid Gul and Tahir were as technical officials.

