Inter-University Athletic Championship To Start From Nov 18

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) All Pakistan Inter-University Athletics Championship would be held from November 18 to 20 at Peshawar University Campus, said Director General sports, Bahre Karam.

The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali would will formally inaugurate the Championship.

He said the closing ceremony of the event will be held on November 20.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said athletes from all universities affiliated with the Higher education Commission, both public and private, would be taking part in the championship.

About the overall arrangement, Bahre Karam said that the grounds had been prepared well in time and hopefully the Athletic Meet would be organized in befitting manners.

APP/ijz

