ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Inter-University Athletics Championship under the auspicious of Kamyab Jawan sports Drive was held here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The players from different universities from all over the country featured in eight athletic disciplines.

Results (top six positions)-800m: 1. Zawar Shah (UCP) 1:57:86; 2. Faisal Tabasum (Shah Abdul Latif Uni Khairpur) 1:58:61; 3. Samiullah Khan (PU) 1:59:09; 4. Mohammad Waqas (UCP) 2:04:00; 5. Mohammad Imtiaz (GCU Lah) 2:04:29 and 6. Bahwal Khan (UOL) 2:06:00.

Javelin Throw: 1. Qadeer Khan (UCP) 62.85m; 2. Mohammad Usman (UNI EDU. LHR) 58.36m; 3. Mohammad Sajawal (Karachi Uni) 57.13m; 4. Mohsin Sultan (UCP) 56.58m; 5. Naveed Ashraf (Superior University) 55.43m and 6. Naseem Abbas (Punjab University) 55:32m.

Long Jump: 1. Ansar Abbas (UCP) 7.28 m (N.R); 2. Abdul Arif (Punjab University) 6.74m; 3. Faraz Khan (GCU Lah) 6.68m; 4. Zeeshan Zafar (UCP) 6.45m; 5. Mohammad Tayyab (Uni of Lahore) 6.40m and 6. Mohammad Umar (AWK, Mardan) 6.19m.

In 5000m: 1. Mohammad Akhtar (UCP) 15.

28.1; 2. Mohammad Aftab (UCP) 15.58.4; Mohammad Kaleem (Uni of LHR) 16.11.2; 4. Shahbaz Ahmed (ISLAMIA UNI. BWP) 16.20.0; 5. Mohammad Kamran (Superior University) 16.25.6 and 6. Nosherwan Khan (PUNJAB UNI. LHR) 17.15.8.

In 400m Hurdle: 1. Mohsin Mushtaq (Superior) 52:90; 2. Fahad Hussain (Superior) 56:00; 3. Ahmed Abdullah (GCU FSD) 57:94; 4. Moeed Jabbar (UCP) 58:70; 5. Mohammad Usman (PU) 59:70 and 6. Ahmed Saeed (UCP) 1:06:10.

High Jump: 1. Rizwan Ramzan (PU) 1:96 (New rec); 2. Zeeshan Zafar (UCP) 1:93; 3. Adeel Anjum (Superior) 1:90; 4. Owais Wahab (IU) 1:85; 5. Mohammad Ibrahim (PU) 1:85 and 6. Adnan Ali (KFUIT RYK) 1:70.

In Discuss Throw: 1. Ghulam Muhiodin (UCP) 45.26m; 2. Bilal Hussain (SUPERIOR) 40.43m; 3. Nasir Ahmed (SUPERIOR) 37.90m; 4. Mohammad Hassan (UCP) 37.68m; 5. Usama Nawaz (PUNJAB) 37.36m and 6. Zeeshan Khan (UNI OF LAHORE) 37.22m.

In 200m: 1. Shajar Abbas (UCP) 21:00; 2. Abdul Moeed (KARACHI UNI) 21:30; 3. Mohammad Wasim (SUPERIOR UNI) 21:30; 4. Bilam Miraan (SUPERIOR UNI) 21:40; 5. Ali Sukhera (GCU, LHR) 21:40 and 6. Nadeem Ali (UCP) 22:40.