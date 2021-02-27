UrduPoint.com
Inter-university Baseball Championship Starts At IUB

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Inter-university Baseball Championship starts at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Higher education Commission of Pakistan jointly launched the Inter-University Baseball Men's Championship at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The championship was inaugurated by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf. Chairman Sports Committee Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gilani, Director Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich and others were also present.

Director Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich told that sports activities have been revived in the university with the special attention of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. He further told that eight universities are participating in the Inter-University Baseball Championship.

Among them were Islamia University Bahawalpur, Punjab University Lahore, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Imperial University Lahore, Superior University Lahore, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, the University of Lahore and University of Central Punjab Lahore.

The first match was played between the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Punjab University of Lahore. In the first round of the Inter-University Baseball Championship, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Punjab University Lahore, Superior University Lahore and the University of Central Punjab won. Qualified for the finals. The final round of the championship will be played on Sunday at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

