Inter-University Club Tenpin Bowling Championship Organizing Committee Announced
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An organizing committee has been announced for the smooth functioning of the ITBA Inter-University Club Tenpin Bowling Championship to be held on September 27 here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.
According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman Daniyal Ijaz and Mustafa Alvi have been appointed as Chairman and Secretary of the Organizing Committee, respectively.
Meanwhile Vice President Zakaria Dawood will act as Vice Chairman, Rehan Asim as Finance Secretary and Suad Rehman as Press Secretary.
Other members include Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Shah Rukh, Faheem Khan, Rana Asad Tanveer, Kalsoom Ahmed and Rehana Perveen.
The Inter-University Club Tenpin Bowling Championship will be played under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association and in collaboration with the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.
