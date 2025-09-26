Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C’ship On Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The ITBA Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling Championship will be played at the Leisure City Bowling Club,
Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz on Saturday.
According to the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Daniyal Ijaz the aim of the championship is to promote talent at the grassroots level.
He said that six clubs will participate in the championship and divided into two groups.
Brig (R), Amer Kiani will be the Chief Guest along with President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman and Secretary General, Lt. Col (R) Kamran Khalid Janjua.
The Championship will be played under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association and in collaboration with the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.
He said that the players who perform well in the championship will be given modern and advanced training. They will also be included in the national junior team, who will represent Pakistan in various tournaments at the international level.
He said that the players who perform well in the championship will be given modern and advanced training. They will also be included in the national junior team, who will represent Pakistan in various tournaments at the international level.
