Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship On Sep 27
Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The ITBA Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling Championship will be played on September 27, here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.
According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman the aim of the championship is to promote talent at the grassroots level.
An organizing committee will also be formed to hold the championship in a dignified manner, which will be announced in the next few days, he said in a statement issued here.
He said that six clubs will participate in the championship which will be divided into two groups.
The draws of the Championship will be announced on September 25, after the manager's meeting.
He said that the prizes will be distributed among the successful players at the end of the championship.
He said that the players who perform well in the championship will be given modern and advanced training. They will also be included in the national junior team, who will represent Pakistan in various tournaments at the international level.
Rehman said the Championship will be played under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association and in collaboration with the Pakistan
Tenpin Bowling Federation.
