Open Menu

Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship On Sep 27

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship on Sep 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The ITBA Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling Championship will be played on September 27, here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman the aim of the championship is to promote talent at the grassroots level.

An organizing committee will also be formed to hold the championship in a dignified manner, which will be announced in the next few days, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that six clubs will participate in the championship which will be divided into two groups.

The draws of the Championship will be announced on September 25, after the manager's meeting.

He said that the prizes will be distributed among the successful players at the end of the championship.

He said that the players who perform well in the championship will be given modern and advanced training. They will also be included in the national junior team, who will represent Pakistan in various tournaments at the international level.

Rehman said the Championship will be played under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association and in collaboration with the Pakistan

Tenpin Bowling Federation.

Recent Stories

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

14 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

1 hour ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real ..

Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball

2 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis

2 hours ago
 Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustai ..

Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother U ..

Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away

2 hours ago
 Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationa ..

Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..

3 hours ago
 Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable ..

Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports