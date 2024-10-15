Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU

The PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicked off on Tuesday at the cricket ground of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicked off on Tuesday at the cricket ground of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.

According to a handout, 15 universities from across the province were taking part in the Championship being hosted by SAU’s Directorate of Sports in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri officially inaugurated the championship by hitting the ceremonial first shot.

The competition features teams from 15 universities, including the host Sindh Agriculture University, Government College University Hyderabad, Isra University Hyderabad, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Sufi University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhit Shah, Shaheed Benazir University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah, Shaheed Benazir University Nawabshah, Shah Latif University Khairpur, Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, IBA University Sukkur, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University Larkana, and Larkana University Larkana.

The opening match was played between Government College University Hyderabad and Mehran University Jamshoro. After winning the toss, Government College University batted first, score 153 runs in the allotted overs. Batsman Muhammad Naveed scoring 80 runs, which included 5 sixes and 6 fours. In response, Mehran University successfully chased the target with 7 wickets and secure win.

During the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed his pride in SAU’s role in hosting national-level sporting events and providing a platform for students from universities across Sindh and beyond. Director of Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada also briefed the attendees on the championship's details.

The event was attended by a large number of spectators, including Mir Suleman Talpur, President of the Hyderabad Region Cricket Association, and District President Shakeel Ahmed.