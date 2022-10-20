UrduPoint.com

Inter-university Games: Men's Football, Volleyball Matches Start

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Men's football and volleyball matches, under the Inter-university Games, began on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Men's football and volleyball matches, under the Inter-university Games, began on Thursday.

The matches are being played at two different venues - University of Peshawar and Agriculture University, Peshawar.

In the football match played at Peshawar sports Complex, Bannu University, FATA University, UET Peshawar, Islamia University, Haripur University and Chitral University teams faced off. The Bannu University team defeated Abbottabad University team 5-4. The match between the two teams was tied with one goal each in the stipulated time and on penalty shoot-out Bannu won the match.

In the second match, FATA University defeated APS University by 2-1. In the matches played at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar University of Engineering and Technology defeated GIK University through penalty shootout 6-5.

Similarly, Islamia University, Peshawar defeated Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan by 3-2. Haripur University qualified for the next round by defeating Mardan University on penalty shootout 7-5 in a match at Islamia College Ground.

Basit Kamal, former Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, was the chief guest on the occasion. In the match, Qazi Asif, Imtiaz Khan and Alamgir Khan acted as match officials, while Dilawar, Ikram, Zeeshan, Alluddin, Zakir, Abid, Abdul Rehman were referees.

In the Volleyball match Islamia College University defeated Bacha Khan University by 25-22, 25-20 and 21-25 and 25-23.

