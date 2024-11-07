Open Menu

Inter University Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off At SABS University

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Inter Varsity Table Tennis Tournament “Zone K” kicked off at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro

The tournament is organized by SABS University in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, in which players from fourteen universities of Sindh are participating.

The tournament is organized by SABS University in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, in which players from fourteen universities of Sindh are participating.

The universities taking part in the competition include: Sindh University Jamshoro, Mehran University Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, IBA Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Sufism University Bhit Shah, Government College University Hyderabad, Isra University, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto University Larkano, University of Modern Science Tando Muhammad Khan and SABS University Jamshoro. Vice-chancellor Government College University Hyderabad.

Vice-Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif inaugurated the tournament.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said that sports are an integral part of academic activities because, without sports activism, the life of the students remains not proactive at the campus.

She said that a good and ideal student should be good at health, sophisticated in literary taste and very good in his studies.

Dr. Tayyaba Zarif further said that winning and losing is the part of the game but the time spent together during this period is memorable and carries lessons of life.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that the actual goal of organizing such events is to develop the tolerance, and patience to work as a team member and discipline as well to ensure the best mental and physical health of students. She said that HEC has taken great initiatives for activism of students and we appreciate their efforts and feel proud to host such type of event second time in SABS University Jamshoro.

Incharge of sports SABS University, Hina Marvi Khilji welcomed the guests, sports directors/representatives and players from various universities of Sindh.

The managers, coaches and representatives of various universities were decorated with Sindhi Ajrak and traditional gifts. The tournament will last for three days.

