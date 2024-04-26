Open Menu

Inter-university Weightlifting Championship Kicks Off At SAU

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2024 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Inter-University male and female weightlifting championship, organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad has commenced at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro.

This championship brings together male and female participants from 12 universities nationwide, including the University of Punjab Lahore, Government College University Lahore, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Superior University Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, Greenwich University Karachi, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Central Punjab Lahore, Government College University Lahore and host Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

In the inaugural competitions of the first day, Wasif Fida from the University of Management and Technology secured the gold medal in the 55-kg category, with Lazrish claiming the silver.

Muhammad Yousaf of the University of Central Punjab clinched gold in the 61 kg category, while Muhammad Ali Ghani secured the silver medal.

Sameer Butt from the University of Management and Technology claimed the gold medal in the 67 kg category, with Hamza Rafique from Lahore Garrison University securing silver, and Ahsan obtained the bronze. Competitions were held in ten different weight categories.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mari expressed appreciation, emphasizing SAU's pivotal role in hosting inclusive competitions for both male and female athletes nationwide. He underscored the university's collaborative efforts with other institutions in organizing sporting events in Sindh. Vice-Chancellor Arbela Bhutto expressed delight in providing a safe platform for female sports in Sindh through Sindh Agriculture University.

