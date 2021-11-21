Inter-Varsity badminton Championship from Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC), will organise All Pakistan Inter-varsity Badminton (Women) Championship 2021-2022 here on Monday, Nov 22, 2021.

Director sports GCUF Rafiq Wahla said on Sunday that university Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal would inaugurate the championship at 10 a.m. in ST Center Badminton Hall new campus GCUF while teams from all universities of the countries were expected to participate in this championship.