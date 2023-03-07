UrduPoint.com

Inter-varsity Cricket Championship Starts At IUB

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Inter-varsity Cricket Championship starts at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The six-day mega event of Higher education Commission Inter-Varsity cricket Final Round Championship has started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Teams from 16 universities across the country are participating in the event.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and met all the teams.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that it is an honor for us that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is hosting the Intervarsity Cricket Final Round Championship organized by Higher Education Commission.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is working for academic and research activities as well as sports promotion.

On this occasion, Director Sports Amjad Farooq Waraich said that according to the leadership and vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, students are actively participating in sports as well as academic activities. Chairman Sports Committee and Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said that the Vice Chancellor is keen in promoting sports. Four matches were played on the first day of the championship, held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, Abbasia Campus, Bahawalpur Cricket Stadium and Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Baghdad Bahawalpur HEC IUB Event All From

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

22 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

26 minutes ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.