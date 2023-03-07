Inter-varsity Cricket Championship starts at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The six-day mega event of Higher education Commission Inter-Varsity cricket Final Round Championship has started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Teams from 16 universities across the country are participating in the event.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and met all the teams.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that it is an honor for us that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is hosting the Intervarsity Cricket Final Round Championship organized by Higher Education Commission.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is working for academic and research activities as well as sports promotion.

On this occasion, Director Sports Amjad Farooq Waraich said that according to the leadership and vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, students are actively participating in sports as well as academic activities. Chairman Sports Committee and Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said that the Vice Chancellor is keen in promoting sports. Four matches were played on the first day of the championship, held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, Abbasia Campus, Bahawalpur Cricket Stadium and Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur.