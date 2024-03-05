Open Menu

Inter Varsity Football Championship Begin At MNSUA

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Inter varsity football championship begin at MNSUA

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of Agriculture (MNSUA) hosted the HEC Inter-University Football Championship 2023-24 in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of Agriculture (MNSUA) hosted the HEC Inter-University Football Championship 2023-24 in collaboration with the Higher education Commission.

Teams from BUITEMS Multan, NFC Multan, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, and MNSUA participated in the matches. MNSUA VC, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana opened the championship. He addressed the students about the importance of sports and thanked HEC for organizing the matches.

He further emphasized the significance of sports activities for both mental and physical health.

Director Sports, Dr. Arqam Iqbal, highlighted that Multan Agricultural University, with the support of HEC Islamabad, is providing opportunities for university students to excel, which will not only benefit their institution but also bring prestige to their country. Sports coaches Qaisar Javaid, Tajuddin, Shahin Abbas, Hassan, and Qadir fulfilled their duties as match referees.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Football Multan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Technology Sports Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan HEC From

Recent Stories

PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khybe ..

PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister A ..

6 minutes ago
 CII commends services of outgoing 12 members

CII commends services of outgoing 12 members

6 minutes ago
 FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy pol ..

FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy policy

6 minutes ago
 Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

24 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

24 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

24 minutes ago
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

26 minutes ago
 IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

26 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

26 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

25 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

26 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports