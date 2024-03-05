Inter varsity football championship begin at MNSUA

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of Agriculture (MNSUA) hosted the HEC Inter-University Football Championship 2023-24 in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of Agriculture (MNSUA) hosted the HEC Inter-University Football Championship 2023-24 in collaboration with the Higher education Commission.

Teams from BUITEMS Multan, NFC Multan, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, and MNSUA participated in the matches. MNSUA VC, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana opened the championship. He addressed the students about the importance of sports and thanked HEC for organizing the matches.

He further emphasized the significance of sports activities for both mental and physical health.

Director Sports, Dr. Arqam Iqbal, highlighted that Multan Agricultural University, with the support of HEC Islamabad, is providing opportunities for university students to excel, which will not only benefit their institution but also bring prestige to their country. Sports coaches Qaisar Javaid, Tajuddin, Shahin Abbas, Hassan, and Qadir fulfilled their duties as match referees.

