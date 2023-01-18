UrduPoint.com

Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship 2022-23 Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The 10th All Pakistan Higher Education Commission Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship 2022-23 began at Dr AQ Khan ground, The University of Faisalabad, here on Wednesday

The teams of 17 universities from across the country are participating in the three-day event. International cricketer Saeed Ajmal was the chief guest, while Chairman Board of Governors BoG Mian Muhammad Hanif, and Rector Prof Dr Khaliq-ur-Rehman were among guest of honour.

The sports event is being organised in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission Pakistan and The University of Faisalabad.

The final would be played on January 20 after that cash prizes would be awarded among winners.

The teams of The University of Faisalabad, Government College Women University Sialkot, Forman Christian College University Lahore, Superior University Lahore, Government College University Lahore, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, LUMS Lahore, Lahore Garrison University, Institute of Business Management Karachi, Government College University Faisalabad, Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Punjab University Lahore, University of Management and Technology Lahore, Government College Women University Faisalabad, and University of Lahore.

