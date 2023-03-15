Intercollegiate women 'Athletics' competition kicks off:

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Inter-collegiate Women Athletics 2023 tournament organized by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha kicked off here on Wednesday.

Secretary Education board Dr Mohsin Abbas was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony while a large number of college female students and Director Physical Education Sargodha Board Roshan Zameer and Waqas Butt were present.

The teams of twelve girl colleges across the district were participating in the competition.

In the Athletics tournament, competition of 100 meter race,200 meter,400,800 meter,long jump,high jump, relay race and ball throw would be held.

On the occasion, the chief guest of the ceremony, Secretary BISE Sargodha Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the BISE was utilizing all resources for the promotion of sports.

He said that sports inculcate morals, discipline, learn responsibility and sense of mutual trust in students.

Apart from education,girls were bringing laurels to the country due to their excellent skills in sports, he added.