Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

(@Abdulla99267510)

A huge amount will also be paid to former Pakistan Captain for deal with CA in upcoming matches

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) The interesting details have come to limelight regarding the reward Pakistan former Captain Babar Azam would get for using “CA” bat.

The sources disclosed that the former captain secured a profitable deal with the Pakistani brand, which included several benefits.

CA sports would not only pay Babar Azam an annual bat sponsorship fee of Rs70 million but would also provide him with additional performance-based bonuses.

Babar Azam would also receive extra payments for each half-century and century in the coming matches, providing an incentive to boost his performance.

The annual Rs70 million deal is the most profitable contract for any batsman in Pakistan’s cricket history, competing with similar deals held by global cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Joe Root.

Pakistan's renowned batsman Babar Azam ended his long-standing partnership with the English company Gray Nicolls and signed a deal with CA Sports, a company that manufactures cricket equipment in Pakistan.