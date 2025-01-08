Interesting Details About Reward For Babar Azam For Suing “CA” Bat
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:49 PM
A huge amount will also be paid to former Pakistan Captain for deal with CA in upcoming matches
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) The interesting details have come to limelight regarding the reward Pakistan former Captain Babar Azam would get for using “CA” bat.
The sources disclosed that the former captain secured a profitable deal with the Pakistani brand, which included several benefits.
CA sports would not only pay Babar Azam an annual bat sponsorship fee of Rs70 million but would also provide him with additional performance-based bonuses.
Babar Azam would also receive extra payments for each half-century and century in the coming matches, providing an incentive to boost his performance.
The annual Rs70 million deal is the most profitable contract for any batsman in Pakistan’s cricket history, competing with similar deals held by global cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Joe Root.
Pakistan's renowned batsman Babar Azam ended his long-standing partnership with the English company Gray Nicolls and signed a deal with CA Sports, a company that manufactures cricket equipment in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
More Stories From Sports
-
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat43 seconds ago
-
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against South Africa31 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Table Tennis team achieves silver in national championship2 hours ago
-
Media Cricket League 2025 kicks off with exciting matches at Shalimar Ground18 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed21 hours ago
-
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil21 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year24 hours ago
-
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat1 day ago
-
Gaddafi stadium upgrdation nears completion2 days ago
-
PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship2 days ago
-
Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament2 days ago
-
Sohail Adnan ends Pakistan’s 18-year wait for British Junior Open title2 days ago