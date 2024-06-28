Interfaith Peace Sports Festival Concludes In Hafizabad
The interfaith peace sports festival, organized by the district administration and the Department of Sports, concluded successfully in Hafizabad on Friday
The Deputy Commissioner and the District Police Officer of Hafizabad were the chief guests at the closing ceremony.
According to details, the interfaith peace festival was held at the Hanif Mohammad Cricket Stadium, featuring competitions in cricket, football, badminton, tug-of-war, and athletics. While, the winning teams celebrated their victories enthusiastically.
At the conclusion of the event, the Deputy Commissioner and DPO distributed prizes among the winning players, local religious scholars, and officials.
Athletes participated actively in various competitions, including tug-of-war, races, and horse dancing.
The closing ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imtiaz Ali Baig, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamdullah, Assistant Commissioner Munawar Hussain, District Sports Officer Nabeela Cheema, AC Pindi Bhattian Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Tehsil Sports Officer Faiza Kanwal, PT Sajid Mahmood, as well as local religious scholars, members of the District Peace Committee, and a large number of spectators.
Deputy Commissioner Madam Sundus Irshad remarked that the interfaith peace sports festival provided students an opportunity to participate in healthy activities.
