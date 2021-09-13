UrduPoint.com

Interim Coach Saqlain Mushtaq Delivers First Lecture To National Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:09 PM

Interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq delivers first lecture to national team

All the players and coaching staff who had gathered in twin cities were in good mood after the lecture.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) Saqlain Mushtaq, the interim coach, delivered his first lecture to the national team.

The players as well as the coaching staff had gathered there in the twin city.

The first training session was also called off due to heavy rain.

Saqlain Musthaq welcomed the new players and motivated them for all the upcoming series. All the participants of the meeting were in a good mood and smiling.

The New Zealand team has arrived in Islamabad.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand will play five T20Is from September 25 to October 3 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

