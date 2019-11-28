UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interim Team Director Nkwe To Coach S.Africa In England Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

Interim team director Nkwe to coach S.Africa in England Tests

Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will be in charge of the South African team for the Test series against England starting next month, a Cricket South Africa spokesman said on Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will be in charge of the South African team for the Test series against England starting next month, a Cricket South Africa spokesman said on Thursday.

"There is no way we will go into an important series against England without having our ducks in a row," said Thamie Mthembu, CSA head of media and communications, in response to criticism about the failure to make key appointments that has led to uncertainty around preparations for the series.

Mthembu said former first-class cricketer Nkwe, 36, would remain in his interim director role, together with the support staff who oversaw a humiliating 3-0 Test series defeat in India last month.

Nkwe's appointment, on the back of a successful debut season as a franchise coach, was a surprise in view of his lack of international experience, either as a player or a coach.

The key posts of director of cricket, team director and convener of selectors have not been filled, almost four months after the creation of the new positions was announced in August when former coach Ottis Gibson and his back-up staff were fired after a poor World Cup campaign.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith was considered to be a front-runner for the director of cricket position before announcing on Twitter two weeks ago that he had withdrawn because he was not confident he would have the freedom to do the job on his own terms.

Former international Corrie van Zyl was appointed interim director of cricket ahead of the series in India and also headed an interim selection panel.

Van Zyl has been interviewed for the permanent role but has been suspended since October 29 over a dispute between CSA and the SA Cricketers' Association.

No announcements about appointments have been made by CSA, despite chief executive Thabang Moroe saying last week that he expected to release some information last Friday. Nor has there been any announcement about preparations for the England series.

"What we do not want to do is to hurry and make an appointment and then be criticised if we do not appoint the right person," said Mthembu.

But he confirmed that Nkwe remained in charge of the national team.

"Enoch Nkwe and all the other members of his team remain in place, all except Corrie van Zyl," said Mthembu, who added that a disciplinary process with Van Zyl was under way.

"When you suspend someone of a high level lawyers become involved and it has to be a thorough process," he said.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Poor Twitter Lawyers Job Van South Africa August October Media All Coach

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

57 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

DTRE scheme seminar held at SCCI

3 minutes ago

Secretary Maritime Calls on MD, IOPC

3 minutes ago

Ebola responders in DR Congo killed over conflict

3 minutes ago

Chief European Rabbi Calls for Limiting Radicals' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.