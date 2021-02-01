UrduPoint.com
Intermediate Sports Gala Beings At GCU

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:52 PM

Intermediate sports gala beings at GCU

The fourth annual sports gala for intermediate students began on Monday at the Government College University Lahore with a grand march ceremony at the university's Oval Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The fourth annual sports gala for intermediate students began on Monday at the Government College University Lahore with a grand march ceremony at the university's Oval Ground.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Punjab Olympics Association President, Secretary Energy, Aamir Jan inaugurated the event which was also attended by the University's senior faculty members and intermediate students.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Olympics Association President Aamir Jan pledged that the association would provide training and scholarships to the outstanding sportsmen of GCU. He said sports competitions always prove to be source of heath and excitement for students and we have the responsibility towards providing them the incentives.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi vowed to make year 2021 one of the most outstanding years in the sports of GCU.

He added the university students had started bringing laurels in national games after strict merit on sports admissions of the university.

Prof. Zaidi said sports and co-curricular feats were as important as academic achievements for the overall grooming and personality development of students, so they should be widely promoted to curb the inclinationof youth towards negative and unhealthy activities. He said that eight games including football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis and tug of war are included the intermediate games this year.

Later, tug-of-war contests were held on the first day of sports gala.

