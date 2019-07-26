International Abdullah Nawaz, Sakiullah to clash in BoK KP Junior Age Group Squash final

International Abdullah Nawaz and Sakiullah to clash in the final of the ongoing KP Bank of Khyber Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):International Abdullah Nawaz and Sakiullah to clash in the final of the ongoing KP Bank of Khyber Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the Under-13 category Abdullah Nawaz defeated Saboor Khan in straight set 3-1, the score was 5-11, 12-10, 11-8 and 11-9 in a thrilling match. Abdullah Nawaz, who recently represented Pakistan in Malaysia, played well and did not given much time to Saboor to striker back. Abdullah failed to click in the first set won by Saboor at 5-11 but after losing the first set, he staged a strong come back and won three consecutive sets by 12-10, 11-8 and 11-9. There was a little resistance in the second set made by Saboor but overall Abdullah Nawaz dominated the proceedings and marched into victory.

Earlier, Sabook recorded victory against Obaid Ullah Afzal in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-4 and 11-5 and Abdullah Nawaz defeated his rival Luqman by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5 in the second quarter-finals.

Sakhi Ullah Khan defeated Mobin Khan in the second semi-final by 3-1, the score was 5-11, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8. Sakhi Ullah Khan, who also recorded victory in Doha, Qater in the Under-13 category, played well and marched into victory before losing the first set 5-11.

After 5-11, Sakhi Ullah played well and did not give much time to Mobin Khan to strike back.

Sakhi Ullah won three consecutive sets by 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8. Only a little resistance in the third set but he managed his position according to the situation and marched into the final against Abdullah Nawaz.

Saki Ullah beat Rayyan Mohib in the first quarter-final of the same category by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-6 and 11-6 while Mobin Khan upset Majid Khan by 3-1 in the second quarter-final, the score was 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 13-11. Both Rayyan and Mobin played well and stretched to 13-11.

In the Under-11 category Ibrahim Zeb recorded victory against Abdullah Zaman and reached to the final against Umair Arif. Ibrahim Zeb beat Azaan Khan in the first quarter-final by 3-0 and defeated Abdullah Zaman in the semi-final by 3-1, the score was 11-8, 5-11, 11-6 and 11-7 while Umair Arif recorded victory against Saif Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-4 and 11-6.

In the Girls Under-15 Maira Hussain, Minahil Aqeel, Mehwish and Sana Bahadur took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals. Maira Hussain beat Kashmala by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-4 and 11-8, Minahil Aqeel beat Aiman by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-6 and 11-6, Mehwish beat Areesha by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8 and Sana Bahadur beat Mehwish by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-5 and 11-5.