UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Abdullah Nawaz, Sakiullah To Clash In BoK KP Junior Age Group Squash Final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:18 AM

International Abdullah Nawaz, Sakiullah to clash in BoK KP Junior Age Group Squash final

International Abdullah Nawaz and Sakiullah to clash in the final of the ongoing KP Bank of Khyber Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):International Abdullah Nawaz and Sakiullah to clash in the final of the ongoing KP Bank of Khyber Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the Under-13 category Abdullah Nawaz defeated Saboor Khan in straight set 3-1, the score was 5-11, 12-10, 11-8 and 11-9 in a thrilling match. Abdullah Nawaz, who recently represented Pakistan in Malaysia, played well and did not given much time to Saboor to striker back. Abdullah failed to click in the first set won by Saboor at 5-11 but after losing the first set, he staged a strong come back and won three consecutive sets by 12-10, 11-8 and 11-9. There was a little resistance in the second set made by Saboor but overall Abdullah Nawaz dominated the proceedings and marched into victory.

Earlier, Sabook recorded victory against Obaid Ullah Afzal in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-4 and 11-5 and Abdullah Nawaz defeated his rival Luqman by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5 in the second quarter-finals.

Sakhi Ullah Khan defeated Mobin Khan in the second semi-final by 3-1, the score was 5-11, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8. Sakhi Ullah Khan, who also recorded victory in Doha, Qater in the Under-13 category, played well and marched into victory before losing the first set 5-11.

After 5-11, Sakhi Ullah played well and did not give much time to Mobin Khan to strike back.

Sakhi Ullah won three consecutive sets by 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8. Only a little resistance in the third set but he managed his position according to the situation and marched into the final against Abdullah Nawaz.

Saki Ullah beat Rayyan Mohib in the first quarter-final of the same category by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-6 and 11-6 while Mobin Khan upset Majid Khan by 3-1 in the second quarter-final, the score was 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 13-11. Both Rayyan and Mobin played well and stretched to 13-11.

In the Under-11 category Ibrahim Zeb recorded victory against Abdullah Zaman and reached to the final against Umair Arif. Ibrahim Zeb beat Azaan Khan in the first quarter-final by 3-0 and defeated Abdullah Zaman in the semi-final by 3-1, the score was 11-8, 5-11, 11-6 and 11-7 while Umair Arif recorded victory against Saif Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-4 and 11-6.

In the Girls Under-15 Maira Hussain, Minahil Aqeel, Mehwish and Sana Bahadur took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals. Maira Hussain beat Kashmala by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-4 and 11-8, Minahil Aqeel beat Aiman by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-6 and 11-6, Mehwish beat Areesha by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8 and Sana Bahadur beat Mehwish by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-5 and 11-5.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doha Same Malaysia Bank Of Khyber Click

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

36 minutes ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

36 minutes ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

51 minutes ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

1 hour ago

Tunisian parliament speaker sworn in as interim pr ..

1 hour ago

SBWC calls on female entrepreneurs to participate ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.