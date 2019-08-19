UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Army Games 2019 Officially Closed - Russian Defense Minister

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:58 PM

International Army Games 2019 Officially Closed - Russian Defense Minister

The International Army Games 2019 (ARMY 2019) have come to an end, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu officially declaring them closed at a ceremony in the Moscow Region

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The International Army Games 2019 (ARMY 2019) have come to an end, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu officially declaring them closed at a ceremony in the Moscow Region.

The closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games 2019 started at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region earlier on Saturday.

Shoigu gave a speech at the closing ceremony, saying the organizers never suspected that the games would grow to be so big when they first started the event five years ago.

The Russian Defense Minister thanked all of the foreign defense ministers who made the commitment to participate in the games.

ARMY 2019 kicked off on August 3. Over 200 teams from 39 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

India Army Iran Moscow Russia China Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan Mongolia August 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

State Duma Council Formed Commission to Investigat ..

23 seconds ago

Working women plead for special quota in Naya Paki ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan's movement exhibition held at Nashtar Hal ..

26 seconds ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Se ..

28 seconds ago

European Commission Says President Juncker to Skip ..

31 seconds ago

Greek PM on EU tour in bid to soften fiscal target ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.