UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Army Games Will See Several Innovations In 2021 - Russian Defense Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:40 AM

International Army Games Will See Several Innovations in 2021 - Russian Defense Minister

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A number of innovations, including in what concerns the use of weaponry, are planned for the International Army Games next year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"I would like to point out that the increasing level of training of all participants in the competition confirms the need for such a large-scale military-sports event ... I can say right away that a number of innovations are planned [for next year's Games] aimed at improving the training of personnel, the use of weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said after the Army Games 2020 wrapped up on Saturday.

The Russian defense minister stressed that this year's Army Games were very successful and that the teams from 32 different countries demonstrated high capabilities amid restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every year, the popularity of the Games grows not only among spectators, but among professionals as well. Compared to 2015, the number of teams increased threefold," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, preparations for International Army Games 2021 will start in the near future.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as tank racing and sniper shooting, among others. This year's Games started on August 23, simultaneously with the Army 2020 defense industry forum, held near Moscow. According to Shoigu, next year the forum and the games will also be held simultaneously.

Related Topics

World Army Moscow Russia Tank August 2015 2020 Event All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

4 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

3 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

4 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

4 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

3 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.