International Army Games Will See Several Innovations in 2021 - Russian Defense Minister

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A number of innovations, including in what concerns the use of weaponry, are planned for the International Army Games next year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"I would like to point out that the increasing level of training of all participants in the competition confirms the need for such a large-scale military-sports event ... I can say right away that a number of innovations are planned [for next year's Games] aimed at improving the training of personnel, the use of weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said after the Army Games 2020 wrapped up on Saturday.

The Russian defense minister stressed that this year's Army Games were very successful and that the teams from 32 different countries demonstrated high capabilities amid restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every year, the popularity of the Games grows not only among spectators, but among professionals as well. Compared to 2015, the number of teams increased threefold," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, preparations for International Army Games 2021 will start in the near future.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as tank racing and sniper shooting, among others. This year's Games started on August 23, simultaneously with the Army 2020 defense industry forum, held near Moscow. According to Shoigu, next year the forum and the games will also be held simultaneously.