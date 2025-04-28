International Basketball Training Camp
Muhammad Rameez Published April 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The International Basketball Training and Coaching Camp, organized by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), successfully concluded in Islamabad.
According to Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, several young players participated enthusiastically in the camp, receiving modern training to enhance their skills and performance.
Renowned coaches Luke Elie and Jacob Kim, affiliated with the American organization, Coaches Team International (CTI), conducted various sessions at Bahria University.
They provided players with expert guidance on fitness, skills development, technique, combination play, attacking strategies and other key areas of the game.
Ouj-e-Zahoor expressed deep gratitude to American coaches Luke Elie and Jacob Kim for sharing their valuable experience, knowledge, and passion with the young athletes.
Both players and local coaches gained significant insights during the training sessions.
He also thanked Bahria University for the support, which enabled the provision of international-standard facilities for the camp.
On the final day of the camp, friendly matches were organized among the players, and certificates were distributed to all participants in recognition of their dedication and achievements.
The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has also welcomed the joint venture as part of its ongoing efforts to promote basketball nationwide. “This is yet another significant step towards elevating the standard of basketball in Pakistan,” a PBBF spokesperson said.
“International partnerships like these are vital for our players’ growth and the development of our coaching infrastructure.”
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses2 hours ago
-
International basketball training camp2 hours ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today3 hours ago
-
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal3 hours ago
-
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X3 hours ago
-
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave5 hours ago
-
Gladiators decimate Zalmi to grab fourth place on points table16 hours ago
-
Mitchell, Sikander heroics help Qalandars beats Multan Sultans2 days ago
-
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans2 days ago
-
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive defeats2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics2 days ago